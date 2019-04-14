In an IBF middleweight title eliminator, Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over “Golden” Jack Culcay (25-4, 13 KOs). It was a very tough gritty fight with both fighters having their moments. Culcay rallied down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 115-113.

In a bloody super welterweight clash, Ve Shawn Owens (10-2, 9 KOs) won an eight round split decision over Alexis Gaytan (5-3, 2 KOs). Gaytan dropped Owens with a flush right hand in round three. Both fighters struggled through cuts that impaired their vision with Owens winning 77-74, 76-75 on two cards. Gaytan was up 76-75 on the third card.

Unbeaten lightweight Chris Colbert (11-0, 4 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Mario Briones (29-9-2, 21 KOs). Colbert dropped Briones in round two and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time 1:59.

Super middleweight Money Powell IV (10-0, 6 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Christian Aguirre (8-5, 4 KOs). A left hook dropped Aguirre and he was unable to continue.

Welterweight Jose Miguel Borrego (15-2, 13 KOs) cruised to a ten round unanimous decision over Hector Ambriz (12-10-2, 6 KOs).