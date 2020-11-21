November 20, 2020
“Melo” demolishes Martinez in one

WBO #15 bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (24-1, 15 KOs) destroyed Jesus Martinez (27-12, 13 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at the Mediapro Studio in Miami, Florida. “Melo” dropped Martinez twice in the opening stanza and the bout was halted at the end of the round.

Welterweight James “Bring Home the” Bacon (25-4, 17 KOs) scored a devastating second round KO over Roque Agustin Junco (10-7-1, 6 KOs). Bacon Laid out Junco for several minutes. Time of the KO was 2:33.

Unbeaten junior middleweight Mekhrubon Sanginov (8-0-1, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (21-6-2, 9 KOs). Pendarvis down three times in round four. Time was 2:40.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Jorge Romero (19-0-1, 13 KOs) stopped Facundo Ased (9-4, 5 KOs) in round seven. Time was 2:14

