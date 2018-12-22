Two-time Olympian featherweight Michael Conlan (10-0, 6 KOs) won a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Jason Cunningham (24-6, 6 KOs). Scores were 97-92, 97-92, 98-92. Conlan almost stopped Cunningham in the final minute.

Unbeaten International silver heavyweight beltholder Nathan Gorman (15-0, 11 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu (16-5, 9 KOs). Gorman outworked the 6’7 Cojanu in a bout than never caught fire. Scores were 119-109, 119-109, 120-108.

Former WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (27-0, 13 KOs) was victorious when 41-year-old Charles Adamu (32-14, 25 KOs) stayed on his stool after round four. It was Saunders’ first fight since vacating the title due to a doping violation.

19-year-old light heavyweight Tommy Fury, the younger brother of former unified heavyweight champion Tyson, made his professional debut with a four round decision over Jevgenijs Andrejevs (10-103-3, 4 KOs).