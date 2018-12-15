By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Washington D.C.’s Lamont Roach Jr. (18-0-1, 7 KOs) won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Alberto Mercado (15-2-1, 3 KOs) Puerto Rico in going the distance in a scheduled ten round bout. Boxing smoothly throughout the fight, Roach controlled the action as the aggressor Mercado pressured. Past the halfway point, Roach continued to put in work in the seventh as he backed Mercado to the ropes with a left hook. Mercado pressured late in the fight looking to rally but the D.C. fighter, Roach’s slick style was too much for the Puerto Rican. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93.

Super lightweight Yves Ulysse (17-1, 9 KOs) of Montreal, Canada won a unanimous decision over Santa Ana, California’s Max Becerra (16-3-2, 8 KOs) in an eight round bout. A right hand by Ulysse during an exchange in the sixth dropped Becerra as he quickly got up and continued to fight. Becerra was down a second time in the seventh Ulysse was well on his way to a decision victory. Judges scores were 79-71, 78-72, and 78-72.

In the opening bout from Madison Square Garden in New York. Australian super middleweight prospect Bilal Akkawy (19-0-1, 15 KOs) stopped Vicktor Fonseca (17-9-1, KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a scheduled eight round bout. The Australian Akkaway pressured early but Fonseca held his own in exchanging. Late in the fight during an exchange Akkaway landed a low blow as the referee gave the Mexican time recover. However Akkaway finished off Fonseca late in the seventh as the referee Willis stepped in to stop the fight at 2:53 of the seventh. Akkaway served as a sparring partner for Canelo in preparation for tonight and is trained by Eddie Reynoso.