By Rocky Morales and Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBO #4 junior welterweight Arnold Barboza, Jr. (21-0, 8 KOs) looked extraordinary in dismantling and demolishing former world champ, Mike Alvarado (40-5, 28 KOs). Barboza looked superior from the onset and had no problem picking apart the 38-year-old Alvarado who, despite a six fight winning streak over marginal competition, was a shell of his former self. Barboza, fighting behind a stiff jab, ripped uppercuts and body shots for the first two rounds before hurting Alvarado and putting him down with a vicious right cross, left hook combo. Despite Alvarado going down hard and flopping all over the ring while getting up, the referee seemed intent on allowing it to continue but, fortunately, Alvarado couldn’t even stand straight and was still falling over, forcing the referee to finally wave off the bout. By knockout victory at 0:49 of the third round, Barboza Jr. successfully defends his NABF title and, moreover, proves himself to be a legitimate threat to any champion at 140 pounds.

Kazakh middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly (6-0, 2 KOs) won a one-sided unanimous decision over Cristian Olivas (16-5, 13 KOs) of San Diego in going the distance ten rounds. The southpaw Alimkhanuly worked the jab in the opening rounds as Olivas stood close and stalked early on. Alimkhanuly fought on the inside ripping Olivas with an uppercut in the third, snapping his head back. A right hook in the fourth by Alimkahanuly rocked Olivas but he continued to stay close. Halfway through in the sixth, the Kazakh once again connected with the uppercut as Olivas was still in close. It was all Alimkhanuly throughout the second half of the fight as he stayed in control mixing it up, working his way to a unanimous decision victory. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91.

Welterweight Ruben Rodriguez (6-0, 2 KOs) of Indio, California won a majority decision over Ramel Snegur (3-4-1, 2 KO’s) of Portland, Oregon. Rodriguez rocked Snegur twice in the opening round. Snegur was able to make it out of the first, in going the distance as Rodriguez worked his way to a four round unanimous decision. Scores were 39-37, 39-37, and 38-38.

Heavyweight Guido Vianello (3-0, 3KO) made quick work of his undersized opponent, Lawrence Gabriel (3-2-1, 2KO), landing a crushing right cross counterpunch to stun him and further batter him until the referee and Gabriel’s corner threw in the towel. Time of the stoppage was 0:49 of the first round of a scheduled six round contest. Vianello, a 2016 Italian Olympian, is also a police officer in his native Rome, Italy. The 24-year-old Vianello is trained by Abel Sanchez.

In opening bout action from Staples Center, WBA #1, IBF #5 welterweight Alexander Besputin, (13-0, 9 KOs) made the second successful defense of his USBA title with a near shutout over Alfredo Blanco (20-8, 11 KOs). It was a non-flashy workmanlike effort for Besputin, who favored precision punching over heavy volume. Neither fighter was seemingly hurt during the somewhat tedious bout. Judges scored it 100-90 (twice) and 99-91, all in favor of the Ukrainian now fighting out of Oxnard, CA, Besputin.