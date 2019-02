Cruiserweight Joel “Big Joe” Djeko (15-2-1, 7 KOs) pounded out a ten round unanimous decision over Simone “Tyson” Federici (14-2-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Paramount in Huntington, NY. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 99-91.

Super lightweight Johnny “Hitman” Hernandez (10-4, 1 KO) scored an eight round majority decision over Marquis “The Hawk” Hawthorne (6-10, 1 KO). Scores were 76-76, 77-75, 77-75 for the hometown fighter.