Unbeaten WBA #5 heavyweight and 2016 Olympic silver medalist “The Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (8-0, 8 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over former WBC world champion Bermane “B. Ware” Stiverne (25-4-1, 21 KOs). Both fighters were willing to trade in round one. Joyce rocked Stiverne in round two and dropped Stiverne in round three. It was pretty much one-way traffic after that. Referee Howard Foster intervened at 2:20.

Former IBF featherweight world champion “Lightning” Lee Selby (27-2, 9 KOs) returned at lightweight with a twelve round unanimous decision over a determined Omar “Super O” Douglas (19-3, 13 KOs). Selby was cut over the left eye in the second round and cut over the right eye in round seven by accidental head clashes, but came away with a 116-112, 116-112, 115-114 verdict.