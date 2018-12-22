Heavyweight Carlos Takam (36-5-1, 28 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Senad Gashi (17-2, 17 KOs). Takam floored Gashi three times in round seven to end a two-fight losing streak.

Heavyweight David Price (23-6, 19 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Tom Little (10-7, 3 KOs). Ending a two-fight losing streak, the 6’8 Price wobbled Little with a right hand and the referee *very* quickly stopped it. Little complained as the crowd booed.

British featherweight titleholder Ryan Walsh (23–2-2, 11 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over Reece Bellotti (13-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 116-112, 116-112 Walsh, 116-113 Bellotti.