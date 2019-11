Results from Liverpool, England 37-year-old four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (40-5-1, 17 KOs) cruised to a one-sided eight round points win over Sladan Janjanin (27-5, 21 KOs) in a super middleweight bout. Score was 80-72. Lightweight Jeff Ofori (10-1, 3 KOs) overpowered previously unbeaten Ged Carroll (11-1, 0 KOs) over eight rounds by a score of 79-75. WBA gold champ Soro TKOs Vitu in five Shields-Habazin rescheduled for Jan 10

