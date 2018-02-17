February 17, 2018

Results from Las Vegas

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Las Vegas’s lightweight Ladarius Miller (14-1, 5 KOs) scored a second round knockout over Carlos Padilla (16-6-1, 10 KOs) of Columbia. A straight left by Miller dropped Padilla as he got up referee Russell Mora waived the bout at 2:04.

Lightweight Andres Cortes of Las Vegas (7-0, 4 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Fatiou Fassinou (8-9, 4 KOs) of Benin. Cortes was dominant in his performance and stayed busy on top of Fassinou as he circled the ring throughout the fight. All three judges scored the bout 60-54.

Sulaiman Segawa (9-0, 3 KOs) of Uganda and Brian Gallegos (6-1, 5 KOs) squared off and went the distance in a scheduled six round super featherweight bout. In what was a non fan friendly fight Gallegos and Segawa attempted to outbox each other for six rounds. Judges scored the bout 58-56, Gallegos, 58-56 Segawa, and 58-56 as Segawa pulls off the split decision.

Middleweight Jonathan Esquivel (7-0, 6 KOs) of Anaheim, California stopped Cameron Burroughs (4-3, 3 KOs) in two rounds. Esquivel attacked an unresponsive Burroughs as a barrage of punches forced referee Robert Byrd to stop the fight at 1:58 of the second.

In the opening bout from the Mandalay Bay Events Center junior middleweight Joe Spencer (1-0, 1 KO) of Grand Rapids, Michigan made his pro debut with a stoppage over Uriel Gonzalez (1-3-1, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico. Spencer dropped Gonzalez in the closing seconds of the opening round. In round two Spencer continued to have his way as Gonzalez’s corner threw in the towel referee Benji Estevez 2:12 of the second.

Early Results from El Paso
