

Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round knockout against Hector Perez (7-3, 3 KOs). A barrage of punches finished Perez. Time was 1:45.

“That was too quick!” said Anderson afterward. “I got him out of there and implemented what I’ve been working on in the gym…after I hit him with the right hand, I knew it was over. He couldn’t take my power.

“I want to return as soon as possible. I leave that in the hands of my promoter, but when they give me a date, I’ll be ready. It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. Any of these guys who have fought in the ‘Bubble,’ I’ll fight them.”

Lightweight Kenny Davis Jr. (3-2-1, 0 KOs) won a four round majority decision over Eduardo Sanchez (2-3, 0 KOs) Davis dropped Sanchez with a body shot at the end of round three, then hit him when he was down (which got a warning). A point was deducted from Davis for losing his mouthpiece in round four. 37-37, 38-36, 38-36.