June 11, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Las Vegas

Featherweight Adam “Bluenose” Lopez (14-2, 6 KOs) won a close ten round majority decision over Louie Coria (12-3, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant NABF title. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 96-94. In his last fight, Lopez fought unbeaten former world champion Oscar Valdez last November on a day’s notice after Valdez’s original opponent missed weight.

In a battle of unbeaten California-based lightweights, Eric Mondragon (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs) battled to an entertaining four round majority draw. Great opening round as both fighters traded knockdowns. Scores were 39-37 Mondragon, 38-38, 38-38.

Unbeaten bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO against Fernando Robles (2-3, 0 KOs). Time was 2:33.

Fury believes Warren can deliver trillion $ contract

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>