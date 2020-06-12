Featherweight Adam “Bluenose” Lopez (14-2, 6 KOs) won a close ten round majority decision over Louie Coria (12-3, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant NABF title. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 96-94. In his last fight, Lopez fought unbeaten former world champion Oscar Valdez last November on a day’s notice after Valdez’s original opponent missed weight.

In a battle of unbeaten California-based lightweights, Eric Mondragon (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs) battled to an entertaining four round majority draw. Great opening round as both fighters traded knockdowns. Scores were 39-37 Mondragon, 38-38, 38-38.

Unbeaten bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO against Fernando Robles (2-3, 0 KOs). Time was 2:33.