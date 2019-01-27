Undefeated super lightweight Vergil Ortiz (12-0, 12 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO when Jesus Valdez (23-5-1, 12 KOs) couldn’t continue due to a cut on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Good performance by Ortiz.

In only his fourth fight, super bantamweight Alberto “Impacto” Melian (4-0, 3 KOs), a former amateur standout who participated in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, claimed the vacant NABA title with a tenth round TKO over Edgar Ortega (10-2-2, 5 KOs). Melian dropped Ortega with a left hook in round ten and got the stop with his follow up barrage.

Unbeaten super lightweight George Rincon (6-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO over Emmanuel Valdez (5-7, 4 KOs).

Unbeaten super welterweight Alex Rincon (6-0, 5 KOs) went the distance for the first time against a determined Jeremy Ramos (10-6, 4 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 58-56.