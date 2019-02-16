Unbeaten super middleweight Lennox Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Derrick Webster (28-4, 14 KOs) to claim the WBA Gold championship. Allen dropped Webster in round three.

Bantamweight Joshua Greer Jr. (20-1-1, 12 KOs) scored an eighth round KO over Giovanni Escaner (19-4, 12 KOs). At the end of round three, Escaner knocked down Greer with a quick right hand to the face. In round eight Greer knocked down Escaner, who was unable to beat the count.

NABF female super featherweight Mikaela Mayer (10-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Yareli Larios (13-2-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 80-72. Larios is the daughter or former two-division world champion, Oscar “Chololo” Larios.

Other Results

Steven Nelson W6 Felipe Romero (light heavyweight)

Ismail Muwendo W8 Hevinson Herrera (lightweight)

Tyler Howard W8 Cristian Olivas (middleweight)