Undefeated super lightweight power puncher Brandun Lee (19-0, 17 KOs) scored a one-sided third round TKO against overmatched Camilo Prieto (15-3, 10 KOs) on Friday night at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota. Lee was in command all the way and got a stoppage from referee Mark Nelson at 2:34. Lee looked good, but needs to step up the competition.

Undefeated welterweight Brian Norman Jr. (17-0, 14 KOs) won by seven round technical decision over game Flavio Rodriguez (9-2-1, 7 KOs). Tough fight. Rodriguez suffered a bad vertical cut from a seventh round headbutt and the fight was stopped and send to the cards. Scores were 69-64, 68-65, 68-65.

Undefeated lightweight Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero (12-0, 9 KOs) took an eight round majority decision over Jose Angulo (12-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round scrap. Scores were 76-76, 79-73, 78-74 Guerrero. Guerrero almost stopped Angulo in the eighth round.

In a clash between unbeaten featherweights, Aram Avagyan (10-0-1, 4 KOs) recovered from knockdowns in rounds one and two to score an eight round majority decision over Dagoberto Aguero (17-1, 11 KOs). Scores were 75-75, 76-74, 77-74.