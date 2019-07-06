Former light heavyweight world title challenger Igor Mikhalkin (23-2, 10 KOs) dominated Timur Nikarkhoev (21-3, 14 KOs) over twelve rounds in a bout for the IBO interim title. Scores were 119-109, 120-108, 120-108.

Cruiserweight Nikola Milacic (20-1, 14 KOs) needed just 40 seconds to take out 42-year-old Kai Kurzawa (38-8, 26 KOs).

Unbeaten heavyweight Erik Pfeifer (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a third round TKO over 43-year-old former world title challenger Epifanio Mendoza (43-29-1, 37 KOs).

Heavyweight Michael Wallisch (20-2, 13 KOs) stopped Abdulnaser Delalic (5-5, 5 KOs) in round two.