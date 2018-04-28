April 28, 2018

Abraham beats Nielsen by split decision

Former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Arthur Abraham (47-6, 30 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over Patrick Nielsen (29-3, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Baden-Arena in Offenburg, Germany. Operating behind his famous double guard, the 38-year-old Abraham stalked Nielsen and landed the harder shots. Nielsen had the higher workrate. Abraham was credited with a knockdown in round ten after Nielsen went to the canvas following some rough-housing in a corner. Scores were 114-113 for Nielsen, 116-111, 116-111 for Abraham.

WBSS super middleweight semi-final substitute Nieky Holzken (14-1, 11 KOs), who took Callum Smith twelve rounds in February as a late sub, returned with a third round TKO over journeyman Bernard Donfack (23-19-4, 11 KOs). Holzken dropped Donfack in round three and Donfack’s corner soon after threw in the towel.

Unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Leon Bunn (9-0, 6 KOs) added the name of Tomas Adamek to his resume, although this was Czech journeyman Tomas Adamek (26-16-2, 9 KOs), not the former two-division world champion. Bunn won by eight round unanimous decision, no scores announced.

