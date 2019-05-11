By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Stephen Fulton, Jr of Philadelphia, PA captured the IBO Super Bantamweight title with a dominant 12-round unanimous decision over former champion Paulus Ambunda of Swakopmund, Namibia.

Fulton was just too quick and too active for Ambunda as he peppered him with quick jabs and right hooks. Fulton dropped Ambunda with a right hook in the ninth round. All three judges scored the bout 120-107.

Fulton remains undefeated at 16-0, seven KO’s while Ambunda’s record drops to 27-3, 11 KO’s.

* * *

In a stunning start to this TGB Promotions card at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA, super middleweight Kevin “The Scarecrow” Womack, Jr. scored a vicious second-round knockout over Mark “Sayless” Duncan of Clarksburg, MD.

The bout was pretty even until midway through the second when Womack threw a brutal right hand that froze Duncan against the ropes. Womack sent two more hard shots that dropped Duncan face down onto the canvas with a sickening thud. Referee Brent Bovell stopped the bout immediately at 1:39 of the second. Duncan had to be helped from the ring and is reportedly headed to a local hospital.

Womack is now 9-17-4, seven KO’s while Duncan is 3-2, three KO’s.

* * *

Baltimore super welterweight Aaron Anderson made short work of Carlos Galindo of Lima, Peru, stopping him at two minutes of the first round.

Anderson went to work early, reaching Galindo with hard head and body shots. Anderson dropped Galindo four times before referee Wayne Spinola halted the contest.

Anderson remains undefeated at 5-0, four KO’s. Galindo is 1-10.

* * *

Undefeated Bethesda, MD super flyweight Alexandru “Spartan” Marin won a 10-round unanimous decision over a very tough Luis Concepcion of Panama City, Panama. The contest was an IBO elimination bout.

Marin, a native of Iasu, Romania, landed hard lefts and rights early in the contest. Concepcion kept coming forward, however, and by the middle rounds, got his offense going. Concepcion was able to open a cut along Marin’s left eye. However, Marin did enough work early to win the bout by scores of 97-93 and 96-94 twice.

Marin raises his record to 18-0, 11 KO’s while Concepcion falls to 37-8, 26 KO’s.