By Bob Caico

Bizzarro promotions continued Erie PA’s annual pre-thanksgiving boxing with a three bout card at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

In the six round main, Alex Castellano (8-1-1) of Buffalo, NY and Andre Donovan (2-2) from Coshocton, OH battled to a three round no-contest after Castellano suffered a bad cut from an accidental head butt. The doctor stopped the fight before letting the fourth round begin.

Hometown favorite Anthony Bizzarro did not disappoint as he scored a third round TKO over Anthony Linenfelser of Chicago in a four round super lightweight contest. Bizzarro improved to 5-0 with his third stoppage while Linenfelser drops to 4-17-1.

In the opening four round bantamweight bout, Samir Alowbali of Buffalo stopped Michael Turner (0-2) in the second round making his pro debut a successful one.