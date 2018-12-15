Unbeaten super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (20-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Manny Lopez (14-3-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90 3x.

Bantamweight Joshua Greer Jr. (19-1-1, 11 KOs) won by seventh round stoppage over Daniel Lozano (15-6, 11 KOs). Greer dropped Lozano in round seven and the bout war stopped by the corner after the round.

Olympian female featherweight Mikaela Mayer (9-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Calixta Silgado (17-11-3, 12 KOs) over eight. Scores were 80-72 3x.

USBA super featherweight beltholder Jamel Herring (19-2, 10 KOs) won by eight round shutout over Adeilson Dos Santos (19-6, 15 KOs). Herring dropped Dos Santos in rounds one and two and won 80-70 across the board.

Unbeaten bantamweight Ruben Vega (11-0-1, 5 KOs) and Oscar Mojica (11-5-1, 1 KO) battled to a six round draw. Scores were 58-56 Vega, 58-56 Mojica, 57-57.

Welterweight “son of the legend” Roberto Duran Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) needed less than a minute to stop Leonardo Pena (0-3).

Unbeaten 18-year-old super featherweight Gabriel Flores Jr. (11-0, 5 KOs) swept Edward Kakembo (10-6, 3 KOs) Flores over six.

Unbeaten bantamweight Jesus Arechiga (7-0, 6 KOs) went the four round distance with David Martino (6-6, 4 KOs). 40-36 3x.