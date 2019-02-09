By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated featherweight Angelo Leo (16-0, 8 KOs) of Las Vegas won a unanimous decision over Alberto Torres (11-2-3, 4 KOs) squared off in an eight-round bout. It was a feel out round in the opening one as Leo and Torres stuck the jab but in round two, Leo dropped Torres, as he got up and continued to fight on. Letting his hands go in the third, Leo landed solid combinations as he backed Torres but Torres finished the round strong. A solid right hand by Leo in the, fifth found it’s mark as Torres was down a second time. Sticking to the plan and boxing, Leo was dominant working his way to a decision as Torres showed heart and toughness in going the distance, bringing out the best in Leo.

The ladies Ava Knight (17-2-4, 5 KOs) and Luna del Mar Torroba (12-9-2, 2 KOs) squared off in a flyweight bout as the fight was declared a no-contest. Torroba came out aggressive landing a solid right hand in the opening round. However in round three, Knight suffered a cut on her left eye from a headbutt as she could no longer continue.

Undefeated Mexican lightweight Francisco Ochoa (14-0, 8 KOs) of Michoacán won a hard fought unanimous decision over Luis May (21-12-1, 8 KOs) in a six-round bout. Ochoa boxed patiently landing big punches in the aggressive May. In round three Ochoa sent May to the canvas as he got up and complained about getting hit behind the head. The taller Ochoa continued fighting from a distance keeping May away and mixing it up in route to a decision. All three judges scored the bout 60-53.

Lorenzo Simpson (2-0, 2 KO) of Baltimore scored a first round knockout over Derion Chapman (3-3-1, 2 KOs) in a scheduled four-round super middleweight bout. Simpson dropped Chapman as he got up staggered the referee waived the bout at 1:59 of the opening round.

In the opening bout from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Santa Maria, California super bantamweight Jose Balderas (6-0, 1 KO) halted Jerrod Miner (1-4-2, 1 KO). Balderas overwhelmed the Philly fighter as he could not continue, the referee stopped the fight at the end of round three.