Results from Cardiff, Wales In a bout that figured to go the distance, super lightweight Akeem Ennis-Brown (15-1, 1 KO) outpointed Daniel Combi (9-5, 1 KO) over ten rounds to win the vacant WBC International title. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 98-92. Lopez, Kambosos make weight

Top Boxing News

