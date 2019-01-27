Unbeaten heavyweight Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs) scored a spectacular second round KO against former world title challenger Gerald Washington (19-3-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Kownacki dropped Washington with a crushing right hand in round two and got the stoppage with his brutal follow-up barrage. Time was 1:09.



“I trained hard for this fight,” said Kownacki. “I prepared for 10 hard rounds, but I’m glad I got it done and ended it as fast as I did. I want to thank my team, without them I wouldn’t be where I’m at. I want that belt! We stuck with the game plan. I’m a pressure fighter. I worked on sitting down on my punches and I proved that I have great power when I do that. It’s amazing to have this support from the Polish fans. It definitely gives me extra energy.”

In a WBA featherweight eliminator, unbeaten Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-0, 9 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Claudio Marrero (23-3, 17 KOs). Scores were 114-113, 115-112, 116-111. Marrero was deducted a point for a low blow.

Super featherweight prospect Chris Colbert (10-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Josh Hernandez (8-2, 7 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 79-73 across the board.

2016 U.S. Olympian super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (8-0, 8 KOs) scored a two round blowout of Roberto Almazán (7-9, 2 KOs). Two knockdowns. Russell is the brother of WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell.

Super welterweight prospect Chordale Booker (14-0, 7 KOs) battered tough Juan De Ángel (21-10-1, 19 KOs) for eight rounds. Booker dropped De Angel in round seven en route to an 80-71, 79-72, 79-72 verdict.

Unbeaten featherweight Stephen Fulton (15-0, 6 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Marlon Olea (14-4, 12 KOs).

Cruiserweight William Deets (7-12, 3 KOs) scored a surprise fourth round TKO over Marsellos Wilder (3-1, 2 KOs). Wilder is the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.