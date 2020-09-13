Resultados desde Londres El ex retador al título de peso semipesado de la OMB Anthony Yarde (20-1, 19 KOs) anotó un nocaut técnico en el sexto asalto sobre Dec Spelman (16-5, 8 KOs) el sábado por la noche a puerta cerrada en BT Sport Studios en Londres. Yarde golpeó a Spelman a la lona en la sexta ronda para terminarlo. La pelea fue una buena oportunidad para que Yarde se comparara directamente con el potencial futuro enemigo Lyndon Arthur, quien superó a Spelman en puntos el mes pasado. En la co-estelar, el peso mediano Mark Heffron (25-1-1 19 KOs) y Denzel Bentley (13-0-1, 11 KOs) lucharon por un empate a diez asaltos en un choque por el título europeo vacante de la FIB. Las puntuaciones fueron 95-95 en todos los ámbitos. Demanda de Canelo a GBP y DAZN es desestimada debido a un error en la forma

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

