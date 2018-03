Betting establishments are posting lines on a possible Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch, this time under UFC rules. Mayweather fueled the fire, telling TMZ he’s planning to get licensed as an MMA fighter. While any agreement is a long way off, the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas reportedly installed McGregor as -1,000 favorite, while online sportsbook Bovada lists McGregor as a -900 pick.