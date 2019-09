IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. is a 9:1 betting favorite over WBC champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter on Saturday’s PPV from Staples Center in Los Angeles. However, in a survey of 25 fighters, legends and trainers, only 15 (60%) pick the heavily favored Spence, while 10 (40%) choose massive underdog Porter. Over/unders? Interestingly, only one expert predicts an outright stoppage (with one additional maybe).

So who predicts what?

Manny Pacquiao: Spence W 12

Deontay Wilder: Spence UD 12

Andy Ruiz Jr: Porter SD 12

Gary Russell Jr: Porter SD 12

Thomas Hearns: Spence MD 12

Abner Mares: Porter SD 12

Mikey Garcia: Spence W 12

Keith Thurman: Spence W 12 / TKO

Angel Garcia: Porter W 12

Julian Williams: Spence W 12

Yordenis Ugas: Porter W 12

Evander Holyfield: Spence MD 12

Robert Guerrero: Porter SD 12

Erickson Lubin: Spence UD 12

Tony Harrison: Spence W 12

Jose Benavidez Sr: Porter SD 12

Paulie Malignaggi: Spence Late-TKO

Robert Easter Jr: Spence W 12

Ruben Guerrero: Porter W 12

Sergey Lipinets: Spence W 12

Robert Garcia: Spence W 12

Austin Trout: Porter SD 12

Caleb Truax: Spence UD 12

Sergio Mora: Porter W 12

Andre Berto: Spence W 12

What’s YOUR prediction?