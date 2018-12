WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez (23-0, 16 KOs) will make the second defense of his world title against Jose “Chon” Zepeda (30-1, 25 KOs) on Sunday, February 10 at his favorite fistic venue, the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Ramirez-Zepeda and a soon-to-be announced co-feature will headline a special Top Rank on ESPN card beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.