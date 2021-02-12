The WBC has just received a communication from Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez management withdrawing from the WBC ordered fight against Marcus Browne for the interim light heavyweight title. Team Ramirez had asked for an extension to the free negotiations period only to back out at the last minute, consequently, the purse bid scheduled for tomorrow has now been canceled.
That’s too bad That’s a pretty good fight and I’d take Ramirez to win it too. Maybe he got a better offer to fight Bivol.