Ramirez-Postal por titulo WBC en febrero en China El campeón mundial junior welter del WBC / OMB José Ramírez (25-0, 17 KOs) se enfrentará al ex campeón mundial del WBC, Viktor “The Iceman” Postol (31-2, 12 KOs) el 1 de febrero en Mission Hills Haikou en Haikou, Hainan, China . Ramírez-Postol será el primer evento Top Rank en ESPN que se disputará en suelo chino. “El boxeo es un deporte global y es un gran placer para nosotros traer a uno de los grandes campeones del deporte, José Ramírez, al hermoso Mission Hills Haikou”, dijo el presidente de Top Rank, Bob Arum. Joshua: no le tengo miedo a Andy Sulaiman: Las declaraciones de Kovalev son decepcionantes

