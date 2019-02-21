Former world champions will go toe-to-toe as Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin faces Minnesota-native Caleb “Golden” Truax in a 12-round IBF super middleweight title eliminator that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, April 13 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Televised coverage will also feature top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko taking on Jack Culcay in a 12-round IBF title eliminator, plus unbeaten rising prospect Chris Colbert will compete in an undercard attraction.