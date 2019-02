ESPN has announced an opponent for IBF #1 heavyweight Kubrat Pulev on ESPN March 23 from The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Pulev (26-1, 13 KOs) will face Bogdan Dinu (18-1, 14 KOs) in a ten rounder. Pulev will risk his IBF mandatory status against Dinu, who is coming off a KO loss to Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller in November.