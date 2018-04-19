Promoter: GGG-Vanes will break StubHub record

Promoter Tom Loeffler says the May 5 clash between middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and WBC #1 154-pounder Vanes “The Nightmare” Martirosyan is a hot ticket, especially on Cinco de Mayo since GGG is “the ultimate Mexican-style boxer.”

“Gennady is a huge draw in Southern, California,” proclaimed Loeffler. “All three of his Los Angeles area world title fights have sold out. It’s been over two years since Gennady last fought in his adopted hometown. That combined with the event taking place on Cinco De Mayo, has created a tremendous demand for tickets to this fight. Gennady set the attendance record for boxing at StubHub in 2014 and we project to shatter that record on May 5.”

Hall of Fame promoter Don King, who promotes Martirosyan, added “The ticket to this event is going to be hot. This is a hot fight and it’s provocative. You’re not going to be able to go the restroom and you better get your popcorn and sit right there to watch it. It’s going to be a super fight and I am looking forward to it. Vanes’ desire and the will to win — that’s what creates a hell of a fight, because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

If the hype behind this fight is real, it sounds like you’d better hop to it and grab your tickets today before they’re all gone.