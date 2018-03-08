Prograis, Indongo make weight

By Boxing Bob Newman at the scale

Regis Prograis 140* vs. Julius Indongo 139.6

(WBC interim super lightweight title)



Ivan Baranchyk 140 vs. Petr Petrov 138.8

(eliminator for IBF #2 spot)

Junior Fa 256.6 vs. Craig Lewis 247.8

Matt Remillard 129.2 vs. Jesus Valdez 129.6

Charles Conwell 153.4 vs. Juan Rivera 154.8

Trey Lippe 215 vs. Oswaldo Ortega 230.2

* Prograis was 140.4 originally, then hit the mark 45 minutes later

Venue: Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino, Deadwood, South Dakota, USA

Promoter: Lou DiBella (DiBella Entertainment)

TV: Showtime (10 pm. ET)

Doors open & first bout: 5:30 Mountain Time