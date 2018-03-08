March 8, 2018

Prograis, Indongo make weight

By Boxing Bob Newman at the scale

Regis Prograis 140* vs. Julius Indongo 139.6
(WBC interim super lightweight title)

Photo: Bob Newman

Ivan Baranchyk 140 vs. Petr Petrov 138.8
(eliminator for IBF #2 spot)

Junior Fa 256.6 vs. Craig Lewis 247.8
Matt Remillard 129.2 vs. Jesus Valdez 129.6
Charles Conwell 153.4 vs. Juan Rivera 154.8
Trey Lippe 215 vs. Oswaldo Ortega 230.2

* Prograis was 140.4 originally, then hit the mark 45 minutes later

Venue: Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino, Deadwood, South Dakota, USA
Promoter: Lou DiBella (DiBella Entertainment)
TV: Showtime (10 pm. ET)
Doors open & first bout: 5:30 Mountain Time

