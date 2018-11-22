Regis Prograis watched Season I of the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy and wants to follow the footsteps of the Cruiserweight Ali Trophy winner, Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk. “The World Boxing Super Series is great not only for me but for the sport,” he said. “I saw what it did for Usyk winning all the belts so I know what is possible. Winning the tournament would mean that I’m the legitimate best in the world at 140lb.”

For Prograis it is not only about the belts, but also about the prestige of being part of an elite group of world-class fighters competing for an elite prize.

“Of course fighting for the belts is good but to fight for the Ali Trophy is also an amazing accomplishment. Not many fighters can say they have that.”

The WBC Interim Champion faces Belarus’ WBA Super World Champion Kiryl Relikh in the semi-finals early next year after beating Terry Flanagan convincingly via a unanimous points decision in New Orleans.

“He is a strong dude, comes forward, but I just think if I fight like I did against Flanagan there is nobody that can come close to me.”

Prograis, known as ‘Rougarou’ – a creature with a human body and the head of a wolf – is preparing himself to go all the way.

“Just like the amateurs where you can’t duck anybody, it’s excellent to have fights lined up back to back. It’ll be a busy season but it’ll be worth it.

“In the aftermath of the tournament, I should get a lot of big opportunities for a lot of big fights.”

The World Boxing Super Series returns in 2019 with six semi-final match-ups. Locations and venues will be announced.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

Bantamweight

Nonito Donaire vs Zolani Tete

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

Super-Lightweight

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk

Cruiserweight

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti