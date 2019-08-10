Today in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment, Inc. filed for a declaratory judgment that Comosa AG, the owner of the World Boxing Super Series, has breached its contractual obligations to Prograis and DBE. Prograis and DBE further informed Comosa that Prograis is withdrawing from the WBSS, effective immediately.

The lawsuit cites a long and repeated pattern that includes late payments, scheduling delays, bad faith representations, missed deadlines, and broken promises.