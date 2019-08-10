Today in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment, Inc. filed for a declaratory judgment that Comosa AG, the owner of the World Boxing Super Series, has breached its contractual obligations to Prograis and DBE. Prograis and DBE further informed Comosa that Prograis is withdrawing from the WBSS, effective immediately.
The lawsuit cites a long and repeated pattern that includes late payments, scheduling delays, bad faith representations, missed deadlines, and broken promises.
This guy is becoming the next Chávez crybaby. Not only does he have a big ass mouth talking his stupid shit about knocking everyone out which is pretty pathetic I mean who has he knocked out to be talking his stupid shit but now he’s bitching and crying about all this nonsense? Yo Regis quit your temper tantrums and just fight and the rest will take care of itself, no one believes your sorry ass about fighting for the love of it you are just a greedy lil biatch
Its a good move for Prograis. Josh would have kicked his ass all the way to Hell and fed him to the Three Headed Dog. I could tell he was going to “punk out” when he was being interviewed during the Ramirez/Hooker fight.