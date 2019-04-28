Unbeaten super lightweight Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) dethroned WBA champion Kiryl Relikh (23-3, 19 KOs) by sixth round TKO in a World Boxing Super series 140lb semi-final on Saturday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Prograis knocked down Relikh with a body shot late in round one and cut Relikh on the bridge of the nose in round two. Relikh’s only highlight was when he staggered Prograis with a punch after the bell in round two. After that, Prograis continued to break down Relikh until Relikh’s corner finally halted the punishment at 1:36 of round six.