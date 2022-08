ProBox TV Weights from Puerto Rico Juan Carlos Camacho Jr 115.6 vs. Fernando Diaz 114.8

(NABF super flyweight title) José Martinez 121 vs. Carlos Buitrago 121

Abdiel Perez 135 vs. Angel Rosado 136

Pedro Marquez 127 vs. Wilner Soto 125

Jan Paul Rivera 129 vs. Felix Sosa 127.8

Harold Laguna 134.2 vs. Carlos Matos 134.2 Venue: Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Cotto Promotions

