El gobernador Ron DeSantis anunció el nombramiento del Dr. Anup Patel, Tina Pike, Tobias Roche y Jeremy Wehby para la Comisión de Boxeo del Estado de Florida. La Comisión de Boxeo del Estado de Florida otorga licencias y regula todo el boxeo profesional, el kickboxing y las artes marciales mixtas en Florida y tiene jurisdicción exclusiva sobre todos los combates de boxeo, kickboxing y artes marciales mixtas que se celebren en el estado en los que participe un profesional.
