Povetkin, Whyte hit Gibraltar In a spectacular setting, WBC interim heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte engaged in public workouts with the iconic Rock of Gibraltar as a backdrop. They collide in a rematch Saturday night on DAZN in the U.S. and PPV in the U.K.

Serrano-Bermudez make weight Cunningham replaces Tarver on Triller PPV

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.