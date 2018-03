6’8 heavyweight David Price towers over 6’2 Alexander Povetkin at Friday’s weigh-in. However, size doesn’t matter to the oddsmakers, who have installed the 38-year-old Povetkin (33-1, 23 KOs) as a 20:1 favorite to beat 34-year-old Price (22-4, 18 KOs).

The official weight in

🇷🇺Sasha Povetkin 16st 5lbs

🇬🇧David Price 18st 3lbs 4oz

🗓31/03

📍Cardiff, Wales

🥊#povetkinprice⠀ pic.twitter.com/sbudTKSrE4 — World of Boxing Rus (@worldofbox) March 30, 2018