Povetkin brutally KOs Price in five

Former world champion Alexander Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) scored a spectacular fifth round KO over 6’8 David Price (22-5, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Povetkin dropped Price in round three, but Price later connected sending Povetkin into the ropes. Referee Howard Foster ruled it a knockdown. The end came in round five when Povetkin landed two savage shots that laid Price out. A huge Povetkin right left Price out on his feet, Povetkin then finished the job with a monster left hand sending the defenseless Price to the canvas. Time was 1:02.