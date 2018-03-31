March 31, 2018

Povetkin brutally KOs Price in five

Former world champion Alexander Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) scored a spectacular fifth round KO over 6’8 David Price (22-5, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Povetkin dropped Price in round three, but Price later connected sending Povetkin into the ropes. Referee Howard Foster ruled it a knockdown. The end came in round five when Povetkin landed two savage shots that laid Price out. A huge Povetkin right left Price out on his feet, Povetkin then finished the job with a monster left hand sending the defenseless Price to the canvas. Time was 1:02.

Joshua beats Parker, now hold WBA/IBF/WBO titles
Burnett retains WBA bantamweight title
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.