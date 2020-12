WBO #7 and IBF #8 bantamweight Nikolai Potapov will return to the ring on Christmas Eve, December 24, at Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia, to take on Oleksandr Hryshchuk.

Potapov (21-2-1, 11 KOs), of Podolsk, Russia, now residing Brooklyn, will face Hryshchuk (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Bilytske, Ukraine, as part of a mammoth 19-fight event presented by Shamo Boxing.