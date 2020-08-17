Posible Casimero-Micah por título mundial OMB el 26 de septiembre Se ha mencionado que el campeón mundial de peso gallo de la OMB, John Riel Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs) probablemente defenderá su cinturón contra Duke Micah (24-0, 19 KOs) en el pay-per-view Charlo del 26 de septiembre de Showtime. Casimero había sido programada para una pelea de unificación contra el campeón de la AMB y la FIB, Naoya Inoue, pero esa pelea fue interrumpida por el coronavirus. Entrevista: Jeff Horn

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

