WBC welterweight world champion Shawn Porter will make his first title defense against mandatory challenger Yordenis Ugas on March 9 in the FOX-televised main event at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, not in Las Vegas as originally announced. Never heard of Dignity Health Sports Park? It was formerly known as The StubHub Center. The 13,000-seat tennis venue has proven to be an ideal spot for boxing with many memorable fights held there. Former world champion-turned broadcaster Tim Bradley accurately dubbed the facility as the “war grounds.”

The card also features Andrzej Fonfara against Edwin Rodriguez in a 10-round cruiserweight co-feature, and heavy-handed heavyweight Efe Ajagba faces Amir Mansour in the eight-round televised opener.