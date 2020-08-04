Former World Boxing Council welterweight champion Shawn “Showtime” Porter will return to the ring on August 22 against undefeated German Sebastian Formella, for the WBC Silver welterweight title. It’s likely to take place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles without fans. That’s where Fox is slated to return with PBC cards.

Porter, 30-3-1, won the WBC welterweight belt by defeating Danny Garcia in a close fight, defending the crown once against Cuban Yordanis Ugas, before being narrowly defeated by Errol Spence Jr. in September last year, in a great fight. Formella, 22-0, 10 KOs, comes from a victory in January over Roberto Arriaza.