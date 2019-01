Unbeaten WBO #11 featherweight Luis “Popeye” Lebrón (15-0-1, 8 KOs) scored an eighth round KO over Josean “El Tren” Figueroa (12-6-2, 9 KOs) on Friday at the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Lebrón, who moved to the 122lb division for this bout, pounded on Figueroa the whole fight. Figueroa finally sank to a knee in the final round and was in no condition to continue. Time was 1:37.