After two straight losses and nearly three years out of the ring, former Top Rank middleweight Konstantin Ponomarev (35-2, 14 KOs) badly needed a win. He got it on Friday night with a second round knockout over 41-year-old Charlan Takam (1-13, 1 KO) at the EcoTime Sports Complex in Miass, Russia. The mismatch was pretty much one-way traffic, ending with a dazed Takam sitting on the ropes for the count.