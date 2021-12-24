After two straight losses and nearly three years out of the ring, former Top Rank middleweight Konstantin Ponomarev (35-2, 14 KOs) badly needed a win. He got it on Friday night with a second round knockout over 41-year-old Charlan Takam (1-13, 1 KO) at the EcoTime Sports Complex in Miass, Russia. The mismatch was pretty much one-way traffic, ending with a dazed Takam sitting on the ropes for the count.
Konstantin Ponomarev (35-2 14 KOs) vs. Charlan Takam (1-13 1 KO). Excellent matchmaking here.
Anyway, Merry Christmas to you all.
This was basically no fight. Ponomarev still hasn’t had a fight in nearly three years and has lost his last two. Charlan Takam is 41, has lost 10 fights in a row, having been stopped in his last 8. 11 fights in a row and 9 straight stoppage losses now. Oh, and for whatever its worth, as I suspected, he’s also Carlos Takam’s brother.
Happy Holidays to you and everyone else as well USF.