By Rocky Morales at ringside

Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant (18-0, 10 KOr) captured the IBF super middleweight championship with a unanimous decision victory over defending champion, Jose Uzcategui (28-3, 23 KOr) on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Plant got off to a blazing fast start with two knockdowns in the first four rounds, each with left hooks.

Uzcategui, however, remained the aggressor and came on strong in the middle rounds only to start fading in the late rounds. It was a war of attrition with Uzcategui looking fresher at the end while Plant was a bloody mess but comfortably ahead on the scorecards. Ultimately, Plant simply outboxed Uzcategui who was not busy enough and failed to keep his middle round momentum going. By unanimous scores of 116-110, 115-111 and 116-110, Plant becomes a world champion in his eighteenth professional bout.