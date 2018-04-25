Pinoy Pride 44 set for June 9 in Maasin City

Ala Promotions has announced “Pinoy Pride 44” taking place June 9 at the Maasin City Gym in Maasin City, Philippines. The headliner is a twelve round WBO Intercontinental jr. featherweight clash between “Prince” Albert Pagara (29-1, 20 KOs) and Laryea Gabriel Odoi (20-3-2, 14 KOs). The co-feature is a WBO Oriental jr. featherweight twelve-rounder between JEO “Santino” Santisima (15-2, 13 KOs) and Likit Chane (16-5, 10 KOs). Jason “El Nino” Pagara (40-3-1, 25 KOs) meets Geisler Ap (12-10-1, 9 KOs) in a ten round welterweight scrap.

“We are excited to be staging another Pinoy Pride provincial tour which was a tremendous success in Bohol last November 2017 and now we will be doing it again but this time at the hometown of Prince Albert Pagara in Maasin City,” said Ala Promotions President/CEO Michael Aldeguer.

“Prince Albert Pagara is one of the most exciting and charismatic fighters from the Philippines. His only loss made him more mature that would definitely make him a better fighter as he regains his place in the boxing world.

“Jeo Santisima is a knockout artist that puts fans in the edge of their seats. This is his first attempt for a regional title which should be his springboard to bigger fights in the future if he wins impressively.”