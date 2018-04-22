April 22, 2018

Phuzi wins Gauteng title

By Ron Jackson

Akani Phuzi won the vacant Gauteng cruiserweight title when he smashed Chris Thompson to defeat inside two rounds at a packed to capacity Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg on Sunday afternoon.

After a quiet start to the first round with both fighters sparring for an opening Phuzi (90.40kg) scored with two big lefts and rights to the jaw that sent Thomson (89.80klg) 5-2; 4 staggering back against the ropes just before the bell.

Both fighters made a cautious start to the second round before Phuzi landed a straight right to the jaw that sent Thompson flat on is back in his own corner, where he was counted out by referee Tony Nyangiwe at 1 minute 11 seconds into the round.

The unused judges were Neville Hotz, David van Nieuwenhuizen and Namhla Tyuluba.

Phuzi improved his record to 4-0; 3 and Thompson’s record dropped to 5-2; 4.

In the best fight of the afternoon junior-bantamweight Sikho Nqothole (52.16kg) scored a hard-earned six round points decision over Immanuel Joseph (50.92kg) from Namibia to maintain his unbeaten record.

The scores were 60-54, 59-56 and 59-53 all in favour of Nqothole.

Nqothole improved his record to 9-0; 6 and Joseph’s record dropped to 9-3; 4.

OTHER RESULTS

JUNIOR-LIGHTWEIGHT – Hloni “Superstar” Maboko, W pts 6, Romeo Makwakwa.

BANTAMWEIGHT – Zolile Miya, W tko 4, Percy Mkhize.

MINI-FLYWEIGHT – Bangile Nyangani, W tko 2 Mthobisi Nkosi.

WELTERWEIGHT – Lawrence Moyo, W tko 1 Nekesohosi Makondo.

The tournament was presented by Sandile Xaka of Supreme Promotions.

